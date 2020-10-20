Tri State Observer

Want to customize your Roblox character without spending a penny?

New clothes, New looks, New Appearance – Who doesn’t like all these. After all, everybody in the world wants to get featured and stand out among all. The same thing goes for Roblox character. Looks bother everyone in the real as well as the virtual world.

Roblox…

If you have played Roblox, then you must be aware of the fact that you can customize your Roblox character as much as you want. Your Avataar could appear as cool as you, but for that you need Robux.

So today, while keeping in mind your needs, I have intended this article to discuss how to customize your Roblox character for free.

Free goodies are loved by everyone, Isn’t it?

How to Customize Your Roblox Character?

All the gamers who are diligent and ardent lovers of Roblox know the importance of customization of Roblox’s character. And if somehow, it happens for free, then it’s a matter of celebrations for the gamer for sure.

Scaling of Roblox Character :

Go to Roblox. Go to the sidebar of the Roblox Press enter on the Avatar button. Now move to the Avatar Customizer tool. Here Scaling option will appear. Now make adjustments of height and width as per your wish (up to 100%)

How To Add An Item?

Follow this quick guide to add an item.

Visit the Editor’s page first

Pick a suitable category where you want customizations ( hair, skin, clothes, etc.)

The selected ones will be highlighted in green color.

To add many items together, you must have an asset ID that will come under the Advance tab. This will allow the addition of 10 items – Sounds good?

To Remove an Item

Go to avatar’s editor page > Pick the category from drop-down menu > New additions and the current one will appear in an order > Remove all those which are not required.

A Quick Guide to Customize Roblox Character

To customize your Roblox character, follow these simple steps, and enjoy your new funky looks.

Step 1: Log in

This can be done by visiting the Roblox official website and putting login credentials at the required place. And the welcome screen will appear after hitting enter on the login tab.

Step 2: Time to Select Your Avatar Now

Now it’s a perfect time to pick your Roblox character and this can be done by going to the menu that will appear as three horizontal bars. After doing all this, all the characters will appear in front of you. Now you can pick as per your desire.

Step 3: Pick Clothes And Accessories

After picking your Roblox character, now your avatar will need new clothing items and accessories too. So quickly start pampering your Roblox avatar by picking exclusive clothing items. For this –

Go to the Outfit Category.

Pick desired engaging T-shirts and Pants that may bring shine to your character.

Select Accessories

Choose your hairstyle and hair color. Pick your skin tone. Gift your character a cute hat and a belt as the hat is the most visible change and brings a tremendous change in looks instantly.

But keep one thing in mind here is that, At a particular time, You have limitations of only 1 shirt, 3 hats, 1 pant, 2 arms, 2 legs, 1 package, and 1 gear.

Want New Clothing Too?

If you are still not convinced with your Roblox character’s customizations, then the only option is to earn Robux. Robux can activate some hidden options too in terms of clothing.

But How To Earn Robux For Free?

Now you must want to know, How to get free Robux? Because, whenever you are newcomers to the game and don’t have enough Robux to get all the customizations done, then what to do? Then also, you don’t have to worry, as there are many free to use avatars available, so you can enjoy these ones and can enjoy your fresh look.

Method 1: Use your hard-earned money :

This is definitely not a feasible method as it may loosen your pockets.

Method 2: Play more and more :

This is practically possible but very time-consuming and in today’s world, we are so caught up with our work, family, and friends that, we don’t have much time for it.

Method 3: Become a Builder club member

So that you can get some free Robux every day. Not only this but also you can trade items that may bring you some free Robux in return.

EndNote :

This is all about how to customize your Roblox character. If you still have any queries, don’t hesitate. The Comment section is all yours. Go and Type in your queries. We will be happy to assist you.

Happy Gaming 🙂